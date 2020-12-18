Death Notices Friday 18th December 2020

print

Denis Carey

Glenard Crescent, Salthill and formerly of Clooncurreen and Killaclogher, Monivea. Funeral cortege will leave his residence on Saturday at 11:30 to arrive at Christ the King Church, Salthill for mass for Denis Carey at 12. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Multiple Sclerosis, Galway branch.

Sohn Chu

Knocknacarra. Removal tomorrow Saturday to the Church of St. John the Apostle, Knocknacarra for a blessing at 1. Private cremation for Sohn Chu will take place afterwards in Shannon Crematorium. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Cancer Care West and Cancer Research.

Abigail also known as Abby Gibson

Knocknacarra and formerly of Claregalway. Private cremation for Abby Gibson will take place on Saturday in Shannon Crematorium.

Eddie O’Hara

Cloughlahard, Clarinbridge. Mass for Eddie O’Hara will take place tomorrow Saturday at 11 in the Church of the Annunciation, Clarinbridge, for family only. Funeral afterwards to Clarinbridge Cemetery. House private, by request.

Kathleen Bane nee Connolly

Brackloon, Ballyglunin, Tuam. Mass for Kathleen Bane will take place tomorrow Saturday at 12 in St. Colman’s Church, Corofin, for family only. Funeral afterwards to Kilmoylan Cemetery. Mass will be streamed live online on corofinbelclare.ie and will be broadcast on the parish radio. House private, by request.

Bernadette Kelly nee Lagan

Rosshill Road, Roscam and formerly of Salthill and Derry. Removal from her home today at 10:30 to St. Oliver Plunkett Church for private mass for Bernadette Kelly at 11. Interment afterwards in Renville Cemetery. Mass will be streamed live online on the Renmore Parish Webcam. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice or the Irish Cancer Society.