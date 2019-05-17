Death Notices Friday 17th May, 2019

Kathleen Murphy nee Quinn

Drumharsna, Ardrahan. Reposing at Monahan’s Funeral Home, Labane, Ardrahan tomorrow Saturday from 6:30. Removal at 8:30 to St. Teresa’s Church, Labane. Mass for Kathleen Murphy on Sunday at 2. Funeral afterwards to Kiltartan Cemetery.

Ann Walsh nee McDonagh

Carrowbeg, Headford and formerly of Lettermore. Reposing at Carey’s Funeral Home, Claran Road, Headford tomorrow Saturday from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Mary’s Church, Claran. Mass for Ann Walsh on Sunday at 1. Funeral afterwards to Killursa Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Alzheimers.

Mary Lee nee Larkin

Ashlawn, Loughrea and formerly of Athleague, Co. Roscommon. Reposing at Kilboy’s Funeral Home, Loughrea tomorrow Saturday from 6:30 until 8:30. Funeral cortege arriving to St. Brendan’s Cathedral, Loughrea on Sunday for mass for Mary Lee at 12. Funeral afterwards to Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Loughrea. Flowers most welcome as Mary loved flowers.

Bridie Davoren nee Duggan

Moorfield Cross, Eyrecourt, Ballinasloe. Reposing at her residence tomorrow Saturday from 4 until 7. Funeral cortege arriving to Fahy Church on Sunday for mass for Bridie Davoren at 1. Funeral afterwards to Quansboro Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Alzheimers Society of Ireland.

Nan McDonagh nee Walsh

Sruthán, Carraroe and formerly of Coilleach, Spiddal. Reposing at Niamh Mairéad Funeral Home, Clynagh, Carraroe tomorrow Saturday from 5 until 7. Mass for Nan McDonagh on Monday at 12 in Carraroe Church. Funeral afterwards to Coilleach Cemetery, Spiddal. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Corrib Ward, UHG.

Eileen Tuite

Oldcastle, Co. Meath and formerly of Dangan Heights. Reposing at her brother John’s house at Boolies, Oldcastle today from 4 until 10. Mass for Eileen Tuite tomorrow Saturday at 12 in St. Brigid’s Church, Oldcastle. Funeral afterwards to local cemetery.

Winnifred also known as Winnie Daniels nee Herwood

Glenrevagh, Corrandulla. Reposing at her home this evening from 5 until 7. Removal tomorrow Saturday to St. Brendan’s Church, Corrandulla for mass for Winnie Daniels at 2. Funeral afterwards to Cregg Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Croí.

Michael Slattery

Boula, Rossmore, Woodford. Reposing at St. Mary’s Funeral Home, Woodford this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to St. Brendan’s Church, Looscaun. Mass for Michael Slattery tomorrow Saturday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Gorthaganna Cemetery.

Gerard also known as Gerry Daniels

Carraig Geal and formerly of Cottage Hill, Athenry Road, Loughrea. Mass for Gerry Daniels today at 12 in St. Brendan’s Cathedral, Loughrea. Funeral afterwards to Garrybreeda Cemetery, Loughrea. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Cuain Mhuire.