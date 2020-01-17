Death Notices Friday 17th January, 2020

Una Conroy

Blessington, Ballinrobe, Co. Mayo. Reposing at Kilmaine Community Centre tomorrow Saturday from 4 until 5. Removal afterwards to St. Patricks Church, Kilmaine. Mass for Una Conroy on Sunday at 1. Funeral afterwards to the Kilmolara Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice.

Gráinne Duignan MacNamara

Newtown, Gort. Reposing at her family home, Newtown, Gort today from 4 until 7. Mass for Gráinne Duignan MacNamara tomorrow Saturday at 12 in St. Colmans Church, Gort. Funeral afterwards to Kilmacduagh Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice.

Mary Mooney nee Hession

Boyhill, Athenry. Reposing at Gardeners Funeral Home, Athenry this evening from 6 until 8. Funeral cortege will arrive to the Church of the Assumption, Athenry tomorrow Saturday at 11.15 for mass for Mary Mooney at 11.30. Funeral afterwards to the New Cemetery, Athenry. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to a charity of your choice.

Patrick Joseph also known as Pat Joe Lyons

Creggane, Ballinasloe. Mass for Pat Joe Lyons today at 12 in St Cuans Church, Ahascragh. Funeral afterwards to Ahascragh New Cemetery. House private, by request.

Patrick also known as Paddy Curran

Esker, via Banagher. Reposing at Portumna Retirement Village today from 4 until 7, followed by removal to St. Brendans Church, Eyrecourt. Mass for Paddy Curran tomorrow Saturday at 11. Funeral afterwards to St. Rynaghs Cemetery, Banagher.