Death Notices Friday 17th April, 2020

Susan Carroll nee Keane

Derrydonnell, Oranmore. Funeral will take place privately. Mass will be broadcast on local radio. Memorial mass in celebration of Susan Carroll’s life will be held at a later date.

Pat Hession

Garrafrauns, Dunmore. Funeral will take place privately. Mass will be broadcast on local radio. Memorial mass in celebration of Pat Hession’s life will be held at a later date.

Paddy Coleman

Quinaltagh, Garrafrauns, Dunmore. Funeral will take place privately, in St. Patrick’s Church, Garrafrauns. Mass will be streamed live on www.studiorove.ie/pcoleman or www.dunmoreparish.com and on local radio. Memorial mass in celebration of Paddy Coleman’s life will be held at a later date.