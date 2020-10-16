Death Notices Friday 16th October, 2020

Antóine O’Doherty

Lurgan Park, Renmore and formerly of Sea Road, Sligo. Funeral will arrive at Shannon Crematorium tomorrow Saturday at 2:30 for a celebration of Antóine O’Doherty’s life for family and close friends only. House private, by request.

John Power

Ardskeaghmore, Corofin, Tuam. Mass for John Power will take place privately today at 12 in St. Colmans Church, Corofin. Funeral afterwards to Kilmoylan Cemetery. Mass will be streamed live online on corofin belclare.ie and will be broadcast on parish radio. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Claregalway Daycare Centre.