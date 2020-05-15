Death Notices Friday 15th May, 2020

Bridget also known as Bridie McKiernan

Claremount, Oughterard and formerly of Kilkerrin, Ballinasloe. Funeral will take place privately. Memorial mass in celebration of Bridie McKiernan’s life will be held at a later date. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Cancer Care West.

Julia Keaney nee Kavanagh

Gortroe, Corrandulla and formerly of Drumgriffin. Funeral will take place privately. Memorial mass in celebration of Julia Keaney’s life will be held at a later date.

Pauline Burke nee Hoare

Carraig Mor, Lackagh, Turloughmore and formerly of Lucan. Mass for Pauline Burke will take place privately, today at 4 in the Church of Our Lady of Knock, Lackagh. Private funeral afterwards to Lackagh Cemetery.

Joe Durcan

Kilcahill, Claregalway and formerly of Cloonygowan, Callow, Foxford, Co. Mayo. Funeral will take place privately on Sunday at 3 in the Church of St. Thomas the Apostle, Callow. Private funeral afterwards to Kilconduff Cemetery. Memorial mass in celebration of Joe Durcan’s life will be held at a later date.