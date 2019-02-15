Death Notices Friday 15th February, 2019.

Bridie Kenny nee Flaherty

32 Rockbarton Road, Salthill and formerly of Sylaun, Dunmore. Reposing at her home this evening from 5 until 8. Removal tomorrow Saturday to Church of Christ the King, Salthill for mass for Bridie Kenny at 11. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery. House private tomorrow Saturday morning and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Joe Fahy

Stockton, Newcastle, Australia and formerly of 6 Connolly Avenue, Mervue. Memorial mass for Joe Fahy tomorrow Saturday at 10 in Church of the Holy Family, Mervue.

Ann Madden nee Keane

Killacloughaun, Moycullen and formerly of Cornamona. Reposing at Aiseirí, Church Road, Moycullen this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to Church of the Immaculate Conception, Moycullen. Mass for Ann Madden tomorrow Saturday at 11. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Leukemia Trust.

Tommy Byron

Windfield Road, Menlough, Ballinasloe. Reposing at St. Mary’s Funeral Home, Menlough this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to St. Mary’s Church, Skehana. Mass for Tommy Byron tomorrow Saturday at 1:30. Funeral afterwards to Menlough Cemetery.