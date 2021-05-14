Death Notices Friday 14th May 2021

print

Margaret Hawkins nee Moran

Castlebin, New Inn and formerly of Mounthazel, Castleblakney. Mass for Margaret Hawkins will take place privately tomorrow Saturday at 1 in St. Michael’s Church, Cappataggle for family only. Mass will be streamed live online on https://mcnmedia.tv/camera/cappataggle-parish-church. Funeral afterwards to Grange Cemetery, New Inn.

John Barrett

Tuam Road, Mountbellew and formerly of Barretts Garage, Newtown, Montbellew. Mass for John Barrett will take place tomorrow Saturday at 11 in St. Marys Church, Mountbellew. Mass will be broadcast on parish radio. Funeral afterwards to the New Cemetery, Mountbellew.

John Collins

Blake Manor Nursing Home, Ballinderreen and formerly of Rahylin Glebe, Ballybane and Clarecastle, Co. Clare. Mass for John Collins will take place tomorrow Saturday at 11 in the Church of the Holy Family, Mervue. Mass will be streamed live online on https://mervueparish.ie/ or https://churchtv3.eu/mervue/. Funeral afterwards to the New Cemetery, Bohermore. Family flowers only, by request.

Sister Brigid Roche

Mercy Convent, Co. Tipperary and formerly of Bridge Street, Gort. Mass for Sr. Brigid Roche will take place privately tomorrow Saturday at 12 in St. Michaels Church, Tipperary. Mass will be streamed live online on www.stmichaelsparishtipperary.ie. Funeral afterwards to St. Colmans Cemetery, Gort.

Sean Hynes

Ballinagrieve, Kilnadeema, Loughrea. Mass for Sean Hynes will take place this afternoon at 1 in St. Dympnas Church, Kilnadeema. Mass will be streamed live online on www.funeralslive.ie. Funeral afterwards to the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to the Galway Hospice Foundation.