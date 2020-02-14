Death Notices Friday 14th February, 2020

Bobby O’Connor

119 Bluebell Woods, Oranmore. Reposing at Tearmann Mhuire on the grounds of Oranmore Church tomorrow Saturday from 2.30. Removal at 5 to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Oranmore. Funeral Service for Bobby O’Connor on Sunday at 2. Funeral afterwards to Renville Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice.

Margaret Gannon nee Garvey

Liskea, Williamstown. Reposing at Feeneys Funeral Home, Williamstown this evening from 5 until 8. Mass for Margaret Gannon tomorrow Saturday at 11 in the Church of St. Terese, Williamstown. Funeral afterwards to Carraroe Cemetery.

Michael Holland

Newcastle Park. Reposing at the O’Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Avenue this evening from 6. Removal at 7.30 to Galway Cathedral. Mass for Michael Holland tomorrow Saturday at 1. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery.

Jimmy Clancy

Kilcarragh, Kilfenora, Co. Clare. Reposing at St. Fachnan’s Church, Kilfenora tomorrow Saturday from 4 until 8. Mass for Jimmy Clancy on Sunday at 12. Funeral afterwards to the Holy Rosary Cemetery, Doolin. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Maries Foundation.

John Doherty

Garraun South, Belclare, Tuam and formerly of Catherinestown, Mullingar. Reposing at St. Colmans Room adjoining St. Colmans Church, Corofin this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to the church. Mass for John Doherty tomorrow Saturday at 10. Funeral afterwards to Ballyglass Cemetery, Longford Road, Mullingar arriving at 2. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice.

Frank Kelly

Ave Maria, Ballyquirke, Moycullen. Reposing at his residence today from 2 until 8. Removal tomorrow Saturday to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Moycullen for mass for Frank Kelly at 12. Funeral afterwards to the adjoining cemetery. House private tomorrow Saturday morning, by request.

Martin Healy

Ross In Orb and formerly of Carra, Bullaun, Loughrea. Reposing at Kilboy’s Funeral Home, Loughrea this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Patrick’s Church, Bullaun. Mass for Martin Healy tomorrow Saturday at 12:30. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery.

Nicola McNulty

Gurraun North, Oranmore and formerly of Dooradoyle, Co. Limerick. Reposing at Tearmann Mhuire within the grounds of Oranmore Church this evening from 5. Removal at 7.30 to the church. Mass for Nicola McNulty tomorrow Saturday at 1. Funeral afterwards to Rinville Cemetery, Oranmore. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Garda Benevolent Trust Fund.

Mary Ellen Quinn nee Hynes

Bunnatubber, Corrandulla and formerly of Drumgriffin. Mass for Mary Ellen Quinn this morning at 11 in Corrandulla Mortuary Chapel. Funeral afterwards to Cregg Cemetery.