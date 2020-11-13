Death Notices Friday 13th November, 2020

Mary Craven nee Killilea

Culfatha, Taughmaconnell, Ballinasloe, Co. Roscommon. Mass for Mary Craven will take place privately today at 12 in St. Ronan’s Church, Taughmaconnell, for family. Funeral afterwards to the local cemetery.

Bridie Leonard nee Long

“The Gables”, Castlegar. Funeral to arrive at St. Columba’s Church, Castlegar today for private mass for Bridie Leonard at 12:30. Funeral afterwards to Rinville Cemetery. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice or the Renal Unit 7, Merlin Park Hospital.

Michael also known as Mickey Flaherty

Carnmore, Oranmore. In his 92nd year. Removal from his home this morning at 10:15 to the Assumption and St. James Church, Claregalway for private mass for Mickey Flaherty at 11, for family. Funeral afterwards to Claregalway Cemetery. House private, by request. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice.