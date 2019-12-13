Death Notices Friday 13th December , 2019

Jimmy Diskin

Carnagur, Dunmore. Reposing at Glynns Funeral Home, Dumore tomorrow Saturday from 4 until 6. Removal to the Church Our Lady and St. Nicholas, Dunmore. Mass for Jimmy Diskin on Sunday at 11.30. Funeral afterwards to the local cemetery. Family flowers only, by request.

George Pollard

Doon West, Rosscahill. Reposing at his home this evening from 5 until 7. Funeral cortege will arrive at Church of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, Killanin for mass for George Pollard tomorrow Saturday at 11. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery.

Mary Marlborough nee Whelan

Nuns Orchard, Kinvara and formerly of Ballybane and Killburn, London. Reposing at the Church of the Holy Family funeral parlour, Mervue tomorrow Friday from 5. Removal at 6.30 to the adjoining church. Mass for Mary Marlborough on Saturday at 10. Funeral afterwards to the New Cemetery, Bohermore. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice.

Marie Dowse nee Regan

Knocknacarra and formerly of Derrynadooey, Knockvicar, Boyle, Co. Roscommon and London. Reposing at St. Anthonys Room within the Church of St. John the Apostle, Knocknacarra tomorrow Friday from 4. Removal to the Church at 6. Mass for Marie Dowse on Saturday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery.

Steven Conneely

Shannagh, Glenamaddy. Reposing at Glenamaddy Community Centre this evening from 5 until 8. Mass for Steven Conneely tomorrow Saturday at 12 in St. Patricks Church, Glenamaddy. Funeral afterwards to Glenamaddy Cemetery. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to the Kevin Bell Trust.

Martin better known as Motch Daly

Loughnane Terrace, Mervue. Reposing at the Holy Family Funeral Home, Mervue this evening from 7. Removal at 9 to Church of the Holy Family, Mervue. Mass for Motch Daly tomorrow Saturday at 11:30. Private cremation to follow at Shannon Crematorium. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Croí.

Rev Fr. Michael Hoare

Formerly of Brierfield, Moylough and Salford, Manchester, UK. Mass for Rev Fr Michael Hoare today at 11 in St. Patricks Church, Moylough. Funeral afterwards to Moylough Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request.

Dermot Joyce

Cloughaun, Kilchreest, Loughrea. Mass for Dermot Joyce today at 12 in St. Teresas Church, Castledaly. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Gort Cancer Group.