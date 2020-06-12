Death Notices Friday 12th June, 2020

Patrick also known as Pat Griffin

Woodland Park, Moycullen and formerly of Barrack Street, Gort. Mass for Pat Griffin will take place privately, tomorrow Saturday at 2 in St. Colmans Church, Gort, for family only. Private funeral afterwards to St. Colmans Cemetery, Gort.

Seamus Fahy

Kellysgrove, Ballinasloe. Mass for Seamus Fahy will take place privately tomorrow Saturday at 1 in St. Michaels Church, Ballinasloe. Private funeral afterwards to Creagh Cemetery.

Joe Connolly

Carnane, Kilcolgan. Funeral cortege will leave his residence tomorrow Saturday at 12:15 and travel via Kilcolgan to St. Colmans Church, Ballinderreen for mass at 1. Private funeral afterwards to Drumacoo Cemetery. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice. Memorial mass in celebration of Joe Connollys life will be held at a later date.

Dorothy also known as Dorrie Faherty nee McCabe

Rossville, Oughterard. Mass for Dorrie Faherty will take place privately, tomorrow Saturday at 11 in Oughterard Church. Private funeral afterwards to Kilcummin Cemetery, Oughterard. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice.

Nancy Joyce nee Conneely

Farmerstown, Annaghdown. Mass for Nancy Joyce will take place privately, tomorrow Saturday at 12 in St. Brendans Church, Annaghdown, for family only. Private funeral afterwards to Annaghdown Cemetery.

Martin Kenny

Laurencetown, Ballinasloe. Mass for Martin Kenny will take place privately, tomorrow Saturday at 12 in St. Marys Church, Laurencetown. Private funeral afterwards to Calvary Cemetery.

Francie Byrne

Cloonfush, Tuam. Mass for Francie Byrne will take place privately tomorrow Saturday at 11 in the Cathedral of the Assumption, Tuam. Private funeral afterwards to Creevaghbaun Cemetery. Mass will be streamed live online on Tuam Parish website.