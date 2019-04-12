Death Notices Friday 12th April, 2019.

Heidi Hannant Messenger

Ballincurry, Glinsk, Castlerea. Reposing at Divilly’s Funeral Home, Glenamaddy on Sunday from 4. Removal at 7 to St. Michael’s Church, Glinsk. Mass for Heidi Hannant Messenger on Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Ballinakill Cemetery.

June Tierney nee Brady

53 Ard Aoibhinn, Athenry. Reposing at her home this evening from 5 until 7. Arriving at Church of the Assumption, Athenry tomorrow Saturday for mass for June Tierney at 12. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Athenry. House private tomorrow Saturday morning and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Father James Keane

PP St. Georges, Bells Close, Newcastle-upon-Tyne and formerly of Cleaghmore, Ballinasloe. Reposing at Grenham’s Funeral Home, Ballinasloe this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Michael’s Church, Ballinasloe. Mass for Father James Keane tomorrow Saturday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Creagh Cemetery.

Sue Hollywood

Druminacusaun, Peterswell and formerly of Glenamaddy and Liverpool, England. Reposing at her residence this evening from 7 until 9. Removal tomorrow Saturday to Peterswell Church for mass for Sue Hollywood at 2. Funeral afterwards to Castledaly Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Dogs Trust.

Carmel Flaherty nee Mortimer

Doughiska and formerly of Letterfrack. Mass for Carmel Flaherty today at 12 in St. Joseph’s Church, Letterfrack. Funeral afterwards to Baunogues Cemetery.

Frances Martin nee McDonnell

Donnellan Drive, Loughrea and formerly of (Lisnagabra, Four Roads, Co. Roscommon. Funeral cortege will arrive at St. Brendan’s Cathedral, Loughrea today for mass for Frances Martin at 12. Funeral afterwards to Mount Pleasant Cemetery. House private this morning and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.