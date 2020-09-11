Death Notices Friday 11th September, 2020

Chris Droney

Bellharbour, Co. Clare. Funeral cortege will arrive to St. Patricks Church, New Quay tomorrow Saturday for private mass for Chris Droney at 12, for family only. Funeral afterwards to Corcomroe Abbey. Mass will be streamed live online on funeralslive.ie/chris-droney. House private, by request.

Eamonn Broderick

Clann Lir, Newtown, Gort and formerly of Kilcrimple, Kilbeacanty, Gort. Mass for Eamonn Broderick will take place privately today at 1 in St. Columba’s Church, Kilbeacanty. Private cremation to follow in Shannon Crematorium. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to the Galway Hospice Foundation or Gort Cancer Support.