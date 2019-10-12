Death Notices Friday 11th October, 2019

Marian Herwood nee Regan

Ashe Road, Shantalla. Funeral cortege arriving at St. Joseph’s Church, Presentation Road, for mass for Marian Herwood tomorrow Saturday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery. House private, by request.

Jim Redmond

Hy-Brasail Court, Circular Road and formerly of Truskey West, Barna. Reposing at the Cillín within Church of Mary Immaculate Queen, Barna this evening since 5. Removal at 7 to the church. Mass for Jim Redmond tomorrow Saturday at 11. Cremation to follow at Shannon Crematorium at 2. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Lycia Keane nee Cunningham

Dun na Mara, Renmore. Reposing at Áras Naofa in the grounds of St. Oliver Plunkett Church, Renmore this evening since 5. Removal at 6:30 to adjoining church. Mass for Lycia Keane tomorrow Saturday at 10. Funeral afterwards to Kilbegnet Cemetery, Creggs arriving at 1 approximately. Family flowers only, by request.

Liam Ainsworth

St. Enda’s Ave, Tuam and late of Westport. Reposing at Grogan’s Funeral Home, Tuam this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to Cathedral of the Assumption, Tuam. Mass for Liam Ainsworth tomorrow Saturday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Tuam cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Care for Shane Trust.

Patrick Ward

41 Goldcave Crescent Tuam. Reposing at his residence on Sunday from 4. Removal at 6 to the Cathedral of the Assumption Tuam. Mass for Patrick Ward on Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Tuam cemetery.

Mary Miskell

The Lawn, Claremorris, Co. Mayo, and formerly of Cloonboo, Lavalley, Tuam. Reposing at Gilligan’s funeral home, Market Square, Claremorris tomorrow Saturday from 6 until 8. Funeral cortege to arrive at St Colman’s Church Claremorris on Sunday at 2. Funeral afterwards in St Colman’s cemetery.