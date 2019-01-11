Death Notices Friday 11th January

Baby Michéal Ward

Clonboo, Corrandulla. Mass of the Angels on Saturday at 12 noon in St. Brendans Church, Annaghdown. Burial afterwards in Annaghdown Cemetery. Family flowers only by request. Donations if desired to the Rotunda Neonatal Unit, Dublin.

Margaret Fahy nee Kelly

Kilcurriss, Cummer, Tuam in her 96th year. Reposing at St. Colmans Room adjoining St Colmans Chuch, Corofin, tomorro Saturday from 4.30. Removal at 7 to the church. Mass for Margaret Fahy on Sunday at 11.30. Funeral afterwards to Cummer Cemetery. Family flowers only by request. Donations if desired to Croi.

Nora Dowd nee Crehan

Lissavruggy, Newbridge, Ballinasloe. Reposing at Cunninghams Funeral Home, Newbridge, this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to St. Patricks Church, Newbridge. Mass for Nora Dowd tomorrow Saturday at 10.30. Funeral afterwards to Killyan Cemetery. House private by request. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Western Alzheimers.

Frances Corcoran

Lisnacody, Eyrecourt, Ballinasloe. Reposing at Our Lady’s Church Clonfert this evening from 5 until 7. Mass for Frances Corcoran tomorrow Saturday at 11.30 in Clonfert Church. Funeral afterwards to Doon Cemetery.

Mikie Flaherty also known as Mikie Tom Rua

Castle Village Inis Oirr, Aran Islands. Reposing at Conneely’s Funeral Home, Flood Street today from 2.30. Removal at 4.30 to Rossaveal Harbour for transfer to Seipeal Mhuire, Inish Oirr. Mass for Mikie Tom Rua tomorrow Saturday at 12.30. Funeral afterwards to Teampall Chaomháin.

Rita O’Malley nee Conway

Calla, Roundstone. Reposing at her son John’s residence today from 1 until 8. Removal tomorrow Saturday to Church of the Holy Family, Ballyconneely to arrive for mass for Rita O’Malley at 11. Funeral afterwards to Gurteen Cemetery. House private, by request.

Patrick also known as Paddy McGrath

Merchants Road. Reposing at O’Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Avenue, this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Augustine’s Church, Middle Street. Mass for Paddy McGrath tomorrow Saturday at 11. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery Bohermore.

Mary Christina better known as Babby Hara nee Smith

Neale, Killimor, Ballinasloe. Reposing at St. Joseph’s Centre, Killimor this evening from 5 until 7. Funeral cortege to arrive at St. Joseph’s Church, Killimor tomorrow Saturday for mass for Babby Hara at 12. Funeral afterwards to Old Killimor Cemetery.

Tom Gilmore

Cnoc na Gréine, Furbo and formerly of Eyre Square. Reposing at Cillín within Barna Church tomorrow Saturday from 3 until 5.30. Private Removal to his daughters house Mass for Tom Gilmore on Sunday at 2 in furbo church Funeral afterwards to Furbo Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Cancer Care West.