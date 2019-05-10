Death Notices Friday 10th May, 2019.

Teresa Moloney nee Williams

Ennis Road, Gort and formerly of Flagmount, Feakle, Co. Clare. Reposing at her residence tomorrow Saturday from 5 until 7. Mass for Teresa Moloney on Sunday at 12. Funeral afterwards to local cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Gort Cancer Support.

Christy Byrnes, Cricklewood

London and formerly of Atteyregan, Ballymacward, Ballinasloe. Reposing at St. Peter and Paul’s Mortuary Chapel adjacent to St. Peter and Paul’s Church, Ballymacward tomorrow Saturday from 5 until 7. Mass for Christy Byrnes on Sunday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Drumavalley Cemetery, Co. Cavan arriving at approximately 3:30.

Lilly Connors nee Reilly

Aggard, Craughwell and formerly of Kilcrimple, Gort. In her 99th year. Reposing at Cawley’s Funeral Home, Craughwell tomorrow Saturday from 6. Removal at 8 to St. Colman’s Church, Craughwell. Mass for Lilly Connors on Sunday at 11:30. Funeral afterwards to Ballymore Cemetery.

Thomas also known as Tommy Fanning

Belville, Monivea, Athenry. Reposing at his son Peter’s home in Belville tomorrow Saturday from 6 until 8. Removal on Sunday to Sacred Heart Church, Ryehill, Monivea arriving at 10:45 for mass for Tommy Fanning at 11. Funeral afterwards to Cruachán Dubh Cemetery, Monivea.

Margaret Lally nee Walsh

Culdara, Dovegrove, Birr, Co. Offaly and formerly of Headford. Reposing at Boyd’s Funeral Home, Birr this evening from 5 until 7. Removal tomorrow Saturday to arrive at St. Brendan’s Church, Birr at 1:45 for mass for Margaret Lally at 2. Funeral afterwards to Clonoghill Cemetery, Birr. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland.

Kathleen McMahon nee McDonagh

Bristol, England and formerly of The Fair Green, Woodford. Reposing at her residence in Woodford this evening from 5:30 until 8:30. Mass for Kathleen McMahon tomorrow Saturday at 2 in St. John the Baptist Church, Woodford. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery.