Death Notices Friday 10th April, 2020

James Bermingham

Lavally Connor, Ardrahan. Funeral will take place privately, for family only. Memorial mass in celebration of James Bermingham’s life will be held at a later date.

Christopher also known as Christy Geraghty

Bawn, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary and formerly of Abbeyknockmoy, Tuam. Funeral will take place privately in Abbeyknockmoy Cemetery. Memorial mass for Christy Geraghty will be held at a later date.

Josephine Murray nee Leonard

Ballyhugh, Ballinasloe, Co. Roscommon and formerly of Lissyegan, Ahascragh, Ballinasloe. Funeral will take place privately. A celebration of Josephine Murray’s life will be held at a later date.

John Joe Flaherty

Annaghdown. Funeral will take place privately, for family only. Memorial mass in celebration of John Joe Flaherty’s life will be held at a later date.

Seamus Flood

Murrough Drive, Renmore and formerly of Cloonfad, Ballyhaunis, Co. Roscommon. Funeral will take place privately. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to The Alzheimers Association. Memorial mass in celebration of Seamus Flood’s life will take place in St. Oliver Plunkett Church, Renmore at a later date.

Margaret also known as Rita Whelan nee Joyce

Funeral will take place privately, for immediate family only. Cremation will take place on Wednesday 22nd April at 9am in London, UK. Donations, if desired to Mind Charity, UK. Memorial mass in celebration of Rita Whelan’s life will be held at a later date.