Death Notices Wednesday 4th July, 2018.

Con Mahon

Balleragh, Lorrha, Nenagh. Reposing at Portumna Retirement Village tomorrow Thursday from 4 until 7. Arriving to St. Ruadhan’s Church, Lorrha on Friday for mass for Con Mahon at 11. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery. House private on Friday morning, by request.

Maureen Delaney nee Crehan

Rookhill, Ballinamore Bridge, Ballinasloe. Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Newbridge this evening from 6 until 8:30. Removal from her home tomorrow Thursday to St. Patrick’s Church, Newbridge for mass for Maureen Delaney at 12. Funeral afterwards to Killyan Cemetery. House private tomorrow morning and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to St. Patrick’s Church, Newbridge Restoration Fund.

Mary Lomas nee Trayers

An Teach Mór, Lettermullen. Celebration of Mary’s life will take place tomorrow Thursday at 2 in Shannon Crematorium.

Martin Kilcommons

Kilbegnet, Creggs, Co. Roscommon. Reposing at Flanagan’s Funeral Home, Ballymoe this evening from 5 until 8. Reposing privately thereafter at the family home. Removal on Friday to St. Mary’s Church, Kilbegnet for mass for Martin Kilcommons at 11:30. Funeral afterwards to Kilbegnet Cemetery. House private on Friday morning and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Roscommon/Galway Hospice.

John O’Rourke

Rockvale, Boston, Tubber, Co. Clare. Arriving at St. Mary’s Church, Boston this evening at 6:30 for prayers followed by reposing. Mass for John O’Rourke tomorrow Thursday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Kiltacky Cemetery.

Christina Hanly nee Murphy

Paddy’s Cross, Barna and formerly of Castletown Cross, Co. Mayo. Reposing at her home today from 4 with removal at 7 to Church of Mary Immaculate Queen, Barna to arrive at 7:30. Mass for Christina Hanly tomorrow Thursday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Realt na Mara Cemetery, Furbo. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Western Alzheimer’s.

Elizabeth Gibbs nee Mulqueen

Oranmore. Reposing at Tearmann Mhuire in the grounds of Church of the Immaculate Conception, Oranmore today from 4. Removal at 6 to adjoining church. Mass for Elizabeth Gibbs tomorrow Thursday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Renville Cemetery. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Cancer Care West and Galway Hospice Foundation.

Thomas J also known at TJ Keady

Ower, Headford. Reposing at Carey’s Funeral Home, Claran Road, Headford this evening from 5 until 8. Arriving at St. Mary’s Church, Claran tomorrow Thursday for mass for TJ Keady at 1. Funeral afterwards to Killursa Cemetery.

Anna Marie McEvoy nee Fahy

Lisaniska, Killimor, Ballinasloe. Reposing at her home today from 4 with prayers at 8. Removal to St. Joseph’s Church, Killimor tomorrow Thursday for mass for Anna Marie McEvoy at 12. Funeral afterwards to Old Cemetery, Killimor.

Baby John Anthony Ward

Manchester and Weir Road, Tuam. Reposing at Burns Funeral Home, Tuam today from 4. Removal at 6 to Cathedral of the Assumption, Tuam. Mass of the Angels for Baby John Anthony Ward tomorrow Thursday at 3. Funeral afterwards to Tuam Cemetery.

Mai Kirwan nee O’Brien

Kilcurriff, Cummer, Tuam. Reposing at St. Colman’s Room adjoining St. Colman’s Church, Corofin this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to the church. Mass for Mai Kirwan tomorrow Thursday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Cummer Cemetery.

Edmond also known as Eddie Trotman

River Vista, Oughterard and formerly of Rathfarnham, Dublin. Mass for Eddie Trotman tomorrow Thursday at 10 in Church of the Holy Spirit, Marian Road, Rathfarnham followed by cremation at 12 in Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold’s Cross. House private, by request.

Denis Murphy

Harrow, London and formerly of Killorglin, Co. kerry. Husband of Mary nee McCooke, Doorus Demesne, Kinvara. Reposing at Corless Funeral Home, The Square, Kinvara today from 4. Removal at 6 to St. Kieran’s Church, Doorus arriving at 7. Mass for Denis Murphy tomorrow Thursday at 11:30. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery.

PJ Greene

Raheene, Loughrea. Mass for PJ Greene this morning at 11 in Church of the Holy Family, Clostoken. Funeral afterwards to local cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Oncology Unit, University Hospital, Galway.