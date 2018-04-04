Death Notices Wednesday 4th April, 2018

Evelyn Brennan

Knocknagreena and Creggaun, Ballinasloe. Reposing at Grenham’s Funeral Home, Ballinasloe this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to St. Michael’s Church, Ballinasloe. Mass for Evelyn Brennan tomorrow Thursday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Creagh Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Irish Lung Foundation.

Shane Cuffe

Woodlands Park, Moycullen. Reposing at Aiséiri, Church Road, Moycullen today from 4 until 7. Funeral cortege to arrive at Galway Cathedral tomorrow Thursday for mass for Shane Cuffe at 12. Funeral afterwards to Moycullen Cemetery. House private and family flowers only, by request.

Angela also known as Nan Costello

Slí-an-Aifrinn, Athlone and formerly of Menlough. Reposing at Flynn’s Funeral Home, The Strand, Athlone this evening from 5. Removal at 6:45 to St. Mary’s Church, Athlone. Mass for Nan Costello tomorrow Thursday at 10:30. Funeral afterwards to Menlough Cemetery, arriving at 1 approximately.

Thomas also known as Tom Flanagan

Gortmore, Woodlawn, Ballinasloe. Reposing at Kilboy’s Funeral Home, Loughrea this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Killian’s Church, New-Inn. Mass for Tom Flanagan tomorrow Thursday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Bullaun local cemetery.

Tom Kirwan

Fohenagh, Caltra, Ballinasloe. Mass for Tom Kirwan today at 12 in St. Patrick’s Church, Fohenagh. Funeral afterwards to Fohenagh Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Heart Foundation.