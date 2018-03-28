Death Notices Wednesday 28th March, 2018.

Mary Gavin nee Walshe

Meadow Grove, Ballybane and formerly of Tubberclare, Athlone. Reposing at the Holy Family Funeral Parlour, Mervue today from 4 until 5:30 followed by removal to the adjoining church for mass for Mary Gavin at 6. Private cremation to follow. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Frank Conlon

Cloghscoilte, Barna. Reposing at his home today from 4 until 8. Removal tomorrow Holy Thursday to Church of Mary Immaculate Queen, Barna for Service for Frank Conlon at 11. Funeral afterwards to Realt na Mara Cemetery, Furbo.

Kathleen Noone

Gortnamona, Headford. Reposing at Ryder’s Funeral Home, High Street, Headford this evening from 6:30. Removal at 8:30 to St. Mary’s Church, Headford. Service for Kathleen Noone tomorrow Holy Thursday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Killursa Cemetery.

Michael Kilkelly

Cois Tempeall, Bowling Green. Reposing at Conneely’s Funeral Home, Flood Street, this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Augustine’s Church, Middle Street. Service for Michael Kilkelly tomorrow Holy Thursday at 11. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Bohermore.

Jim Donnellan

also known as Big Jim, Hillsbrook, Barnaderg and formerly of Manchester, England. Reposing at his residence this evening from 5 until 8. Removal on Holy Thursday morning to St. Mary’s Church, Killererin for service for Jim Donnellan at 11. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Killererin. House private on Holy Thursday morning by request.

Elizabeth also known as Betty Murray

Larchhill, Loughrea. Mass for Betty Murray in Church of the Immaculate Conception, Kilconieron today at 12. Funeral afterwards to Kilconieron Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to St. Brendan’s Community Nursing Unit, Patient Comfort Fund.