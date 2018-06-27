Death Notices Wednesday 27th June, 2018

Tommy Byrnes

formerly of Cois Abhainn, Lowville, Ahascragh and Mountbellew Nursing Home. Reposing at St. Patrick’s Funeral Home, Fohenagh this evening from 5. Removal at 8 to St. Cuan’s Church, Ahascragh. Mass for Tommy Byrnes tomorrow Thursday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Ahascragh New Cemetery.

Patrick John also known as Johnny Ryan

Carrowreagh West, Ballyglunin, Tuam and formerly of Munster Avenue. Reposing at the O’Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Avenue this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Ignatius Church, Sea Road. Mass for Johnny Ryan tomorrow Thursday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland.

Pat Mulroy

3 Railway View, Ballydavid, Athenry and formerly of Glenisland, Castlebar. Reposing at Gardiner’s Funeral Home, Athenry this evening from 5 until 8. Cortege arriving at Church of the Assumption, Athenry tomorrow Thursday at 11:45 for mass for Pat Mulroy at 12. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Athenry.

Seán Nestor

Russelstown, Milltown. Mass for Seán Nestor today at 11 in St. Joseph’s Church, Milltown. Funeral afterwards to Addergoole Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Palliative Care.

Bridie Murphy nee Burke

Parkview Drive, Tuam. Reposing at Grogan’s Funeral Home, Tuam this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to Cathedral of the Assumption, Tuam. Mass for Bridie Murphy tomorrow Thursday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Tuam Cemetery. House private, by request.