Death Notices Wednesday 26th September, 2018

By Reception
September 26, 2018

Time posted: 8:26 am

Pat Hanrahan

Renmore and formerly of Limerick and Kilkee Co. Clare.  Reposing at Áras Naofa within the grounds of St Oliver Plunkett Church, Renmore tomorrow Thursday from 5.  Removal at 7 to adjacent church.  Mass for Pat Hanrahan on Friday at 11.  Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery Bohermore.  House private and family flowers only, by request.  Donations, if desired, to Cancer Care West.

Nora Lee nee O’Neill

Quakerstown, Boston, Tubber, Co. Clare and formerly of Roughan, Ardrahan.  Reposing at Monahan’s Funeral Home, Gort, tomorrow Thursday from 5.  Removal at 7 to All Saints Church, Boston, Tubber, Co. Clare.  Mass for Nora Lee on Friday at 12.  Funeral afterwards to Kiltacky Cemetery.  Family flowers only, by request.  Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Margaret Lynch nee Martin

Ballagh, Bushypark and formerly of Tuam.  Reposing at her home today from 4:30 until 8.  Removal tomorrow Thursday to St. Joseph’s Church, Presentation Road, to arrive for mass for Margaret Lynch at 12.  Private cremation to follow.  No flowers, by request.  Donations, if desired, to Western Alzheimer’s, Marian House, Ballindine and /or Stroke Unit, U.H.G.

Death Notices
