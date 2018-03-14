Death Notices, Wednesday 14th March, 2018 9:00am

Sally Faherty nee Coyne

Glassillaun, Renvyle. Reposing at Therese, Letterfrack Church this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to Christ the King Church, Tullycross. Mass for Sally Faherty tomorrow Thursday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Tooreena Cemetery.

Peter Keady

30 Lorro Gate, Prospect, Athenry. Reposing at Quinn’s Funeral Home, Athenry this evening from 5:30. Removal at 7:30 to Church of the Assumption, Athenry. Mass for Peter Keady tomorrow Thursday at 12. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Athenry.

Patrick also known as Paddy Gannon

Ballyroe, Kilconly, Tuam and formerly of Dangan, Tuam. Reposing at Mannions Funeral Home, Abbeyknockmoy this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to St. Bernard’s Church, Abbeyknockmoy. Mass for Paddy Gannon tomorrow Thursday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Abbeyknockmoy Cemetery.

Paddy Greene

Claretuam, Tuam. Reposing at Burns Funeral Home, Tuam this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to Church of the Sacred Heart, Belclare. Mass for Paddy Greene tomorrow Thursday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Claretuam Cemetery. House private, by request.

Tony Finnegan

Carraroe, Brownsgrove, Tuam. Reposing at Glynn’s Funeral Home, Dunmore this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to Church of Our Lady and St. Nicholas, Dunmore. Mass for Tony Finnegan tomorrow Thursday at 12. Funeral afterwards to local cemetery.

Bernadette also known as Bobbie Hanrahan nee Coyne

Corrib Park, Newcastle. Reposing at Irwin’s Funeral Home, Bothar Irwin this evening from 5. Removal at 6:30 to Sacred Heart Church, Seamus Quirke Road. Mass for Bobbie Hanrahan tomorrow Thursday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery.

Cillian Cooney

Clonboo, Corrandulla. Arriving at St. Brendan’s Church, Corrandulla today for mass of the Angels for Cillian Cooney at 12. Funeral afterwards to Cregg Cemetery. House private this morning and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice, Irish Cancer Society, Aoibheann’s Pink Tie, or Crumlin or Temple Street, Children’s Hospitals.

Nellie King nee Egan

Cross Post Office, Cong. Removal today to Church of the Sacred Heart, Cross for mass for Nellie King at 1. Funeral afterwards to Cross Cemetery.