Death Notices Wednesday 13th June, 2018

Mary Heneghan nee Flaherty

Peake, Loughgeorge, Claregalway. Reposing at Sioríocht in the grounds of Church of the Assumption and St. James, Claregalway this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to adjacent church. Mass for Mary Heneghan tomorrow Thursday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Claregalway Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Anthony also known as Tony Keane

Dunkellin Street, Loughrea. Reposing at Kilboy’s Funeral Home, Loughrea this evening from 6 until 8. Funeral cortege will arrive at St. Brendan’s Cathedral, Loughrea tomorrow Thursday for mass for Tony Keane at 12. Funeral afterwards to Carmelite Abbey Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Carmelite Abbey, Loughrea.