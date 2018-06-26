Death Notices Tuesday 26th June, 2018

Bridie Murphy nee Burke

Parkview Drive, Tuam. Reposing at Grogan’s Funeral Home, Tuam tomorrow Wednesday from 6. Removal at 8 to Cathedral of the Assumption. Mass for Bridie Murphy on Thursday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Tuam Cemetery. House private by request.

Rosaleen Fitzgerald nee Tyndall

Portacarron, Oughterard and formerly of Dublin. Mass for Rosaleen Fitzgerald tomorrow Wednesday at 11 in Church of the Immaculate Conception, Oughterard. Private cremation to follow. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Oughterard Meals on Wheels.

Christopher Nestor

Kinvara and formerly of Ossining, New York and Ballinruan, Co. Clare. Reposing at Monaghan’s Funeral Home, Labane, Ardrahan, this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Teresa’s Church, Labane. Mass for Christopher Nestor tomorrow Wednesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Labane Cemetery.

Kevin Foley Senior

Rehan, Tynagh. Reposing at St. Ignatius Funeral Home, Duniry this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Laurence’s Church, Tynagh. Mass for Kevin Foley Senior tomorrow Wednesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Tynagh Cemetery.

William, also known as Billy Carney

Killure, Ahascragh and Derryfrench, Tynagh. Reposing at Grenham’s funeral home, Ballinasloe, this evening from 5.30 until 7.30. Private removal tomorrow Wednesday to St. Teresa’s Church, Killure for mass for Billy Carney at 2. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery.

Paddy McManus

Conagher, Milltown. Reposing at Milltown Community Centre this evening from 5:30 to 8:30. Arriving at St. Joseph’s Church, Milltown tomorrow Wednesday for mass for Paddy McManus at 1. Funeral afterwards to Irishtown cemetery. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Galway Hospice.

Carmel Broderick nee Hynes

Kilcrimple, Gort. Arriving at St. Columba’s Church, Kilbeacanty this evening at 5. Mass for Carmel Broderick tomorrow Wednesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Rakerin cemetery. House private today and family flowers only, by request.