Death Notices Tuesday 25th September, 2018

Margaret Lynch nee Martin

Ballagh, Bushypark and formerly of Tuam. Reposing at her home tomorrow Wednesday from 4.30 until 8. Removal on Thursday to St. Joseph’s Church, Presentation Road, to arrive for mass for Margaret Lynch at 12. Private cremation to follow. No flowers, by request. Donations, if desired, to Western Alzheimer’s, Marian House, Ballindine and / or Stroke Unit U.H.G.

Margaret also known as Tess Loughnane nee Crehan

Mackney, Ballinasloe. Reposing at her residence this evening from 5 until 8. Private removal tomorrow Wednesday to St. Michael’s Church for mass for Tess Loughnane at 12. Funeral afterwards to Creagh Cemetery.

Jack Cullinane

Cahernashelleeney, Claregalway. Reposing at Our Lady’s Chapel, Lackagh, this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to Church of our Lady of Knock, Lackagh. Mass for Jack Cullinane tomorrow Wednesday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Lackagh New Cemetery.

Anne Smyth Nee Burke

Glenina Heights. Reposing at the Holy Family Funeral Home, Mervue this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to the adjoining church. Mass for Anne Smyth tomorrow Wednesday at 11. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery Bohermore.

Sean Casserly

Two Mile Ditch and Hazelwood, Castlegar. Reposing at Irwin’s Funeral Home, Bothar Irwin this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Columbus Church, Castlegar. Mass for Sean Casserly tomorrow Wednesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Castlegar Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Galway Hospice.

Patrick also known as Paddy Owens

Castlegar Mountbellew. Reposing at the Pastoral Centre Mountbellew this evening from 6 until 8. Mass for Paddy Owens tomorrow Wednesday at 12 in St. Mary’s Church Mountbellew. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery Mountbellew. House private today and Wednesday morning and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to the Palliative Home Care Team.

Michael Varley

Coalpark, Clonbur, in his 90th year. Mass for Michael Varley today at 12 in St. Patrick’s Church, Clonbur. Funeral afterwards to Rosshill Cemetery, Clonbur.