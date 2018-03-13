Death Notices Tuesday 13th March, 2018.

Tony Finnegan

Carraroe, Brownsgrove, Tuam. Reposing at Glynn’s Funeral Home, Dunmore tomorrow Wednesday from 6. Removal at 8 to Church of Our Lady and St. Nicholas, Dunmore. Mass for Tony Finnegan on Thursday at 12. Funeral afterwards to local cemetery.

John Healy

Raheen Oughter, Kilchreest, Loughrea. Reposing at Dignity Funeral Home, Barrack Street, Loughrea this evening from 5 until 7 followed by private removal to his home. Mass for John Healy tomorrow Wednesday at 12 in Church of the Nativity, Kilchreest. Funeral afterwards to Kilchreest Cemetery.

Bernadette also known as Bobbie Hanrahan nee Coyne

Corrib Park, Newcastle. Reposing at Irwin’s Funeral Home, Bothar Irwin tomorrow Wednesday from 5. Removal at 6:30 to Sacred Heart Church, Seamus Quirke Road. Mass for Bobbie Hanrahan on Thursday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery.

John Holohan

Perssepark, Ballinasloe. Reposing at his residence today from 4 until 7. Private removal tomorrow Wednesday to St. Michael’s Church, Ballinasloe for mass for John Holohan at 12. Funeral afterwards to Creagh Cemetery.

Ellen Duggan nee Kennedy

St. Joseph’s Park, Tuam. Reposing at Glynn’s Funeral Home, High Street, Tuam this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to Cathedral of the Assumption, Tuam. Mass for Ellen Duggan tomorrow Wednesday at 2. Funeral afterwards to Tuam Cemetery.

Declan Garry

Barna and formerly of Dublin. Mass for Declan Garry this morning at 11 in Church of Mary Immaculate Queen, Barna followed by Committal Service at Mount Jerome Crematorium, Dublin at 4. Family flowers only, by request.

Cillian Cooney

Clonboo, Corrandulla. Reposing at Corrandulla Mortuary Chapel today from 3 until 6. Arriving at St. Brendan’s Church, Corrandulla tomorrow Wednesday for mass of the Angels for Cillian Cooney at 12. Funeral afterwards to Cregg Cemetery. House private tomorrow morning and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice, Irish Cancer society, Aoibheann’s Pink Tie, or Crumlin or Temple Street, Children’s Hospitals.

Pat Fallon

Boley Beg, Barna and formerly of Knockroe, Castlerea, Co. Roscommon. Reposing at the Cillín in the Church of Mary Immaculate Queen, Barna today from 4. Removal at 7 to the church. Mass for Pat Fallon tomorrow Wednesday at 10. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Alice Raftery nee McSharry

Árd na Gaoithe, Clybaun Road and formerly of Whitestrand Park and Sligo. Reposing at her home today from 4 until 7. Removal tomorrow Wednesday to Church of St. John the Apostle, Knocknacarra for mass for Alice Raftery at 11. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Bohermore.

Nellie King nee Egan

Cross Post Office, Cong. Reposing at her residence this evening from 5 until 8. Removal tomorrow Wednesday to Church of the Sacred Heart, Cross for mass for Nellie King at 1. Funeral afterwards to Cross Cemetery.