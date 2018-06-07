Death Notices Thursday 7th June, 2018.

Michael Fogarty

Crusheen, Co. Clare. Reposing at O’Donnell’s Funeral Home, Crusheen tomorrow Friday from 5. Removal at 8 to St. Cronan’s Church, Crusheen. Mass for Michael Fogarty on Saturday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Kilawinna Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request.

Gregory also known as Mo Fallon

Camilaun Park, Newcastle and formerly of New York. Arriving at Sacred Heart Church, Seamus Quirke Road tomorrow Friday for mass for Mo Fallon at 11. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery.

Mary O’Malley-Moran

Annaghmore, Moylough. Reposing at Gilmores Funeral Home, Moylough this evening from 6 until 8. Mass for Mary O’Malley-Moran tomorrow Friday at 11 in Moylough Church. Cremation to follow at Shannon Crematorium.

Michael Hynes

St. John’s Villas, Mulgrave Street, Limerick and formerly of Nogra, Kinvara. Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate, Limerick today from 4. Removal at 6 to St. Ciaran’s Church, Doorus, Kinvara. Mass for Michael Hynes tomorrow Friday at 11:30. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to St. John’s Hospital, Limerick.

John also known as Seán Sheehan

Glanatallan, Loughrea. Mass for Seán Sheehan this morning at 11 in Clostoken Church. Funeral afterwards to Carmelite Abbey Cemetery, Loughrea. Family flowers only, by request.