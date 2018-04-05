Death Notices Thursday 5th April, 2018

Michael Glynn, Kilcurriff, Cummer, Tuam

Reposing at St. Coleman’s room adjoining St. Coleman’s Church, Corofin tomorrow Friday from 5. Removal at 7 to the Church. Mass for Michael Glynn on Saturday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Cummer Cemetery.

Jane Glynn nee Noone, Ballinastack, Moylough

Reposing at Gilmores Funeral Home, Moylough this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to St. Patrick’s Church, Moylough. Mass for Jane Glynn tomorrow Friday at 1. Funeral afterwards to Moylough Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request.

Mary Kate Geoghegan nee Holland, Roxboro, Kilchreest, Loughrea

In her 95th year. Reposing at Monahan’s Funeral Home, Labane, Ardrahan this evening from 5 until 7. Funeral to arrive at Church of the Nativity, Kilchreest tomorrow Friday for mass for Mary Kate Geoghegan at 12. Funeral afterwards to Castledaly Cemetery.

Mary Moran nee Loughnane, Woodford

Reposing at St. Marys Funeral Home, Woodford today from 4. Removal at 8 to St. John the Baptist Church, Woodford. Mass for Mary Moran tomorrow Friday at 12. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, by request.

Thomas also known as Tom Flanagan, Gortmore, Woodlawn, Ballinasloe

Mass for Tom Flanagan today at 12 in St. Killian’s Church, New-Inn. Funeral afterwards to Bullaun local cemetery.