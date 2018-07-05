Death Notices Thursday 5 July, 2018

Molly Clancy

Mervue and late of Monivea. In her 101st year. Reposing at Holy Family Funeral Home, Mervue this evening from 5:30. Removal at 7 to adjoining church. Mass for Molly Clancy tomorrow Friday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Doonane Cemetery, Monivea. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Joe Shalvey

London and formerly of Killeenadeema and Glencolmcille, Co Donegal. Leaving Shannon Airport tomorrow Friday at 5 via Loughrea to arrive at his residence at Main Street, Cashel, Glencolmcille for reposal from 10pm approximately. Removal on Saturday to St. Columba’s Church, Glencolmcille for mass for Joe Shalvey at 11. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery.

Brian Moran

Sky Road, Clifden and formerly of Foxford, Co. Mayo. Reposing at his children’s home Mal Dua House, Galway Road, Clifden today from 3 until 8. Removal tomorrow Friday to St. Joseph’s Church, Clifden for mass for Brian Moran at 12. Funeral afterwards to Ardbear Cemetery.

Noel Glynn

Caheroyan Road, Athenry. Reposing at Quinn’s Funeral Home, Athenry this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to Church of the Assumption, Athenry. Mass for Noel Glynn tomorrow Friday at 12. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Athenry. House private and family flowers only, by request.

Patrick also known as Pakie Flanagan

Newcastle, Aughrim, Ballinasloe. Reposing at Serenity Funeral Home, Main Street, Ballinasloe this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to St. Catherine’s Church, Aughrim. Mass for Pakie Flanagan tomorrow Friday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Abbey Cemetery, Kilconnell.

Con Mahon

Balleragh, Lorrha, Nenagh. Reposing at Portumna Retirement Village today from 4 until 7. Arriving to St. Ruadhan’s Church, Lorrha tomorrow Friday for mass for Con Mahon at 11. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery. House private tomorrow morning, by request.

Maureen Delaney nee Crehan

Rookhill, Ballinamore Bridge, Ballinasloe. Removal from her home today to St. Patrick’s Church, Newbridge for mass for Maureen Delaney at 12. Funeral afterwards to Killyan Cemetery. House private this morning and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to St. Patrick’s Church Newbridge, Restoration Fund.

Martin Kilcommons

Kilbegnet, Creggs, Co. Roscommon. Reposing privately today at the family home. Removal tomorrow Friday to St. Mary’s Church, Kilbegnet for mass for Martin Kilcommons at 11:30. Funeral afterwards to Kilbegnet Cemetery. House private tomorrow and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Roscommon/Galway Hospice.

Baby John Anthony Ward

Manchester and Weir Road, Tuam. Mass of the Angels for Baby John Anthony Ward today at 3 in Cathedral of the Assumption, Tuam. Funeral afterwards to Tuam Cemetery.