Death Notices Thursday 29th March, 2018.

Donal McInerney

Woodhill, Dyke Road. Reposing at Irwin’s Funeral Home, Bothar Irwin tomorrow Good Friday from 5. Removal at 6:30 to Abbey Church, St. Francis Street. Service for Donal McInerney on Holy Saturday at 11:30. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Bohermore.

Joseph also known as Josie Murray

Cahertrim, Kilnadeema, Loughrea. Reposing at Dignity Funeral Care, Barrack Street, Loughrea this evening from 5 until 7. Funeral cortege to arrive at St. Dympna’s Church, Kilnadeema tomorrow Good Friday for service for Josie Murray at 12. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery.

Roy Connery

Beach Court, Salthill. Reposing at the O’Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Avenue this evening from 5 until 7. Private removal tomorrow Good Friday to Christ the King Church, Salthill for service for Roy Connery at 11. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Tommy Connor

Corbally, Gurtymadden, Loughrea. Reposing at his residence this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Brendan’s Church, Mullagh. Service for Tommy Connor tomorrow Good Friday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Kilcooley Cemetery. Mass for Tommy Connor will be celebrated on Easter Sunday at 11 in St. Brendan’s Church, Mullagh.

Declan Silke

Clonbur and formerly of Upper Newcastle. Service for Declan Silke today at 1:30 in St. Joseph’s Church, Presentation Road. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Bohermore.

Kathleen Noone

Gortnamona, Headford. Service for Kathleen Noone this morning at 11 in St. Mary’s Church, Headford. Funeral afterwards to Killursa Cemetery.