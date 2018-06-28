Death Notices Thursday 28th June, 2018

Bridie Hallinan nee O’Connor

Camilaun Park, Newcastle and formerly of Knocknacarra. Mass for Bridie Hallinan on Friday at 12 in Church of Christ the King, Salthill. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Liam Fallon

ormerly of Davis Road, Shantalla. Reposing at the O’Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Avenue this evening from 5 until 7. Removal tomorrow Friday to St. Joseph’s Church, Presentation Road for mass for Liam Fallon at 11. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Gerry Daly

Manchester UK and formerly of Cloonoo, Loughrea. Arriving at St. Patrick’s Church, Bullaun tomorrow Friday at 11:45 for mass for Gerry Daly at 12. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery.

Annie Gordon nee McDermott

Currabane, Ballinamore Bridge, Ballinasloe. Reposing at Moran’s Funeral Home, Ballygar this evening from 5 until 7 followed by removal to Toghergar Church arriving at 7:30. Mass for Annie Gordon tomorrow Friday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Killyan Cemetery.

Reverend Patrick Burke C.C

Westport and Gurranecoyle, Barnaderg, Tuam. Reposing at St. Anne’s Funeral Home, Barnaderg this evening from 5 until 8. Mass for Reverend Patrick Burke tomorrow Friday at 4 in Killererin Church. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery.