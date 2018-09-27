Death Notices Thursday 27th September, 2018

Maeve Sinnott nee O’Lundy

Teaghlach Uilinn Nursing Home, Moycullen and late of Corrib Park, Newcastle and Inis Mor, Aran Islands. Funeral Mass for Maeve Sinnott at Sacred Heart Church Westside this evening. Time to be announced later. At her request Maeve’s body is being donated to medical science at NUI Galway.

Fr. Michael Redden

Atlanta, Georgia and formerly of Kill, Ballycrissane, Ballinasloe. Funeral to take place in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, 4th October. Memorial mass for Fr. Michael Redden in Ballycrissane Church at a later date.

Anita Lally nee Langan

5 Ballyloughane Road, Renmore and formerly of Tuam. Reposing at her home today from 4 until 7. Mass for Anita Lally tomorrow Friday at 2 in St. Oliver Plunkett Church, Renmore. Funeral afterwards to Renville Cemetery, Oranmore. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to ICU, UHG.

Pat Hanrahan

Renmore and formerly of Limerick and Kilkee Co. Clare. Reposing at Áras Naofa within the grounds of St. Oliver Plunkett Church, Renmore this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to adjacent church. Mass for Pat Hanrahan tomorrow Friday at 11. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Bohermore. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Cancer Care West.

Nora Lee nee O’Neill

Quakerstown, Boston, Tubber, Co. Clare and formerly of Roughan, Ardrahan. Reposing at Monahan’s Funeral Home, Gort, this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to All Saints Church, Boston, Tubber. Mass for Nora Lee tomorrow Friday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Kiltacky Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.