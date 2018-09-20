Death Notices Thursday 20th September, 2018

Bridie Hallinan nee Cunningham

Main Street, Craughwell. Reposing at Cawley’s Funeral Home, Craughwell tomorrow Friday from 5 until 7.30. Mass for Bridie Hallinan on Saturday at 12.30 in St. Coleman’s Church, Craughwell. Funeral afterwards to Ballymore Cemetery. House strictly private and family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Galway Hospice.

Kitty Burke nee Grealy

Maree Road, Oranmore. Reposing at Tearmann Mhuire on the grounds of Oranmore Church this evening from 6.30. Removal at 8 to the adjoining church. Mass for Kitty Burke tomorrow Friday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Oranmore Cemetery.

Patrick John also known as Seán Connelly

Athenry Road, Loughrea. Reposing at Kilboy’s Funeral Home, Loughrea this evening from 6 until 8. Funeral cortege arriving to St. Brendan’s Cathedral, Loughrea tomorrow Friday for mass for Seán Connelly at 12. Funeral afterwards to Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Loughrea. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Patient Comfort Fund, Mill Race Nursing Home, Bridge Street, Ballinasloe.

Mary also known as Mae Munnelly nee Hegarty

Oranswell Road, Bushypark and formerly of Kilnamona, Co. Clare. Reposing at her residence today from 4 until 8. Removal tomorrow Friday at 10:15 to St. Joseph’s Church, Presentation Road for mass for Mae Munnelly at 11. Funeral afterwards to Bushypark Cemetery. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Michael also known as Mick O’Roarke

Creggs. In his 96th year. Reposing at Smyth’s Funeral Home, Roscommon today from 4:30. Removal at 7 to St. Mary’s Church, Kilbegnet. Mass for Mick O’Roarke tomorrow Friday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Kilbegnet Cemetery.

Ann O’Byrne nee O’Toole

Barna and formerly of Cabinteely, Dublin. Reposing at the Cillín within Church of Mary Immaculate Queen, Barna this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to the church. Mass for Ann O’Byrne tomorrow Friday at 12. Cremation service on Saturday at 2 in Mount Jerome Crematorium, Dublin.

Michael Connell

Lurgan Park, Renmore and formerly of Gortmore, Rosscahill. Reposing at Aiseirí, Church Road, Moycullen this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to Killannin Church. Mass for Michael Connell tomorrow Friday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Moycullen Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request.

Mary Rose Lane nee Walsh

Caherdavine, Craughwell. In her 101st year. Reposing at Cawley’s Funeral Home, Craughwell this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Colman’s Church, Craughwell. Mass for Mary Rose Lane tomorrow Friday at 11. Funeral afterwards Roveagh Cemetery.

Tom McDonagh

Water Lane, Bohermore. Reposing at Conneely’s Funeral Home, Flood Street, this evening from 5:30. Removal at 7 to St. Patrick’s Church, Forster Street. Mass for Tom McDonagh tomorrow Friday at 10. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Bohermore.