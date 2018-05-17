15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Death Notices Thursday 17th May, 2018

May 17, 2018

Time posted: 10:47 am

John Jennings

New Jersey, USA and formerly of Lurgan, Aughrim, Ballinasloe. Memorial mass for John Jennings tomorrow Friday at 8 in St. Michael’s Church, Cappataggle.

Lily Carr

Garryard, Killimor.  Reposing at Kiltormer Nursing Home this evening from 6 until 8. Mass for Lily Carr tomorrow Friday at 12 in St. Joseph’s Church, Killimor.  Funeral afterwards to Killimor old cemetery.

Moira Daly nee Roland

Furzy Park, Kilchreest.  Reposing at Cawley’s Funeral Home, Craughwell this evening from 5:30.  Removal at 7 to St. Teresa’s Church, Castledaly.  Mass for Moira Daly tomorrow Friday at 12.  Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery.

Michael Folan

Glenina Heights, Renmore and formerly of Claddagh Quay.  Reposing at Conneely’s Funeral Home, Flood Street this afternoon from 4:30.  Removal at 6 to St. Mary’s Dominican Church, Claddagh.  Mass for Michael Folan tomorrow Friday at 11.  Funeral afterwards to Rahoon cemetery.  House private, by request.

Patricia Ahearne-Daly

Ballygasty and formerly of Main Street, Loughrea.  Reposing at Kilboy’s Funeral Home, Loughrea this evening from 5.  Removal at 6:30 to St. Brendan’s Cathedral, Loughrea.  Mass for Patricia Ahearne Daly tomorrow Friday at 12.  Funeral afterwards to Mount Pleasant cemetery, Loughrea.  Family flowers only, by request.  Donations if desired to Patient Comfort Fund, Harold’s Cross Hospice Foundation.

