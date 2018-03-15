Death Notices Thursday 15th March, 2018

Johnnie Griffin

Keeraunmore, Carraroe. Reposing at Noamh Mairéad Funeral Home, Clynagh, Carraroe this evening from 5 until 7. Mass for Johnnie Griffen tomorrow Friday at 10 in Séipéal Mhic Dara, Carraroe. Funeral afterwards to Barradoire Cemetery. House private tomorrow morning and family flowers only, by request.

Anne Donohue

Derryhiney, Portumna. Reposing at Dignity Funeral Home, Portumna this evening from 5 until 8. Mass for Anne Donohue tomorrow Friday at 11 in St. Bridget’s Church, Portumna. Funeral afterwards to Calvery Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to oncology and palliative care, Portiuncula Hospital.

Mary Fallon nee Deely

Park Nursing Home, Castletroy, Limerick and originally of Dereen, Gort, in her 92nd year. Reposing at Meehan’s Funeral Home, Newport Co. Tipperary this evening from 6.30. Removal at 8pm to Sacred Heart Church, Killoscully. Mass for Mary Fallon tomorrow Friday at 11.30. Funeral afterwards to Rockvale Cemetery, Newport.

Richard Higgins

Castlelambert, Athenry. Reposing at Quinn’s Funeral Home this evening from 6 to 8. Mass for Richard Higgins tomorrow Friday at 12 in Church of the Assumption, Athenry. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Athenry.

Kevin Keane

Ardilaun Road, Newcastle and formerly of Coventry, UK. Reposing at Conneely’s Funeral Home, Flood Street this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to Galway Cathedral. Mass for Kevin Keane tomorrow Friday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Cancer Care West.

Una Herterich

College Road. Arriving at St. Patricks Church, Foster Street, this evening at 6. Mass for Una Heterich tomorrow Friday at 11. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery Bohermore. House private and family flowers only, by request.

Martin Higgins

Tiernakill, Maam. Reposing at Maam Community Funeral Home this evening from 5 until 7.30. Mass for Martin Higgins tomorrow Friday at 12 in Church of the Nativity, Kilmilkin. Funeral afterwards to Brennane Cemetery. House private and family flowers only, by request.

Sally Faherty nee Coyne

Glassillaun, Renvyle. Mass for Sally Faherty today at 12 in Christ the King Church, Tullycross. Funeral afterwards to Tooreena Cemetery.

Tony Finnegan

Carraroe, Brownsgrove, Tuam. Mass for Tony Finnegan today at 12 in Church of Our Lady and St. Nicholas, Dunmore. Funeral afterwards to local cemetery.