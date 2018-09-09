Death Notices Sunday 9th September, 2018

Jimmy Mellet

Ballyhenry, Shrule, Co. Mayo. Reposing at Cradock’s Funeral Home, Shrule tomorrow Monday from 6.30. Removal at 8 to St. Patrick’s Church, Kilmaine. Mass for Jimmy Mellet on Tuesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Kilmaine. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice or Mayo/Roscommon Hospice, care of, Flanagan Undertakers , Kilmaine

Michael Frances Molloy

Lydican, Oranmore and formerly of Tynagh and Salthill. Reposing at Ryan’s Funeral Home, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary today from 4.30. Removal at 6 to arrive to St. Mary’s of the Rosary Church, Nenagh at 6.30. Mass for Michael Frances Molloy tomorrow Monday at 10. Funeral afterwards to Claregalway Cemetery.

Bridie Murphy nee Hynes

Snabo, Rosmuc, Connemara. Reposing at Clarkes Funeral Home, Rosmuc this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to Rosmuc Church. Mass for Bridie Murphy tomorrow Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Tuam Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Carna Nursing Home.