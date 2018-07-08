Death Notices Sunday 8th July, 2018

Elizabeth Lydon nee Quirke

Upper Dublin Road, Tuam. Reposing at her residence tomorrow Monday from 5 until 8. Private removal on Tuesday to Cathedral of the Assumption, Tuam, for mass for Elizabeth Lydon at 12.30. Funeral afterwards to Tuam Cemetery. No Flowers, by request. Donations, if desired, to Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association or Galway Hospice.

Sister Loreto O’Loghlen

St. Vincent’s Convent, Newtownsmith and formerly of Cullane, Ballyvaughan, Lisdoonvarna. Reposing at the Chapel at St. Vincent’s Convent tomorrow Monday from 3. Removal at 6 to Abbey Church, St. Francis Street. Mass for Sister Loreto O’Loghlen on Tuesday at 11.30. Funeral afterwards to Convent Cemetery, Forster Street.

Daniel Keogh

Knocknacarra and formerly of Loughnane Terrace, Mervue. Reposing at the Holy Family Funeral Home, Mervue tomorrow Monday from 5. Removal at 8 to adjoining church. Mass for Daniel Keogh on Tuesday at 11. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery Bohermore. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Pieta House.

Richard Mullins

Birmingham, England and formerly of Currabell, Dunmore. Arriving at the Church of Our Lady of Lourdes, Trittiford Road, Birmingham tomorrow Monday at 7. Mass for Richard Mullins on Tuesday at 10. Burial afterwards to Robin Hood Cemetery. A separate mass for Richard Mullins also tomorrow Monday at 10 in St. Nicholas’ Church, Dunmore.

Anna O’Brien

Monivea Park and formerly of Carhoon, Tynagh, Loughrea. Reposing at The Holy Family Funeral Home, Mervue, today from 4.30 until 6. Mass for Anna O’Brien on Monday at 11 in The Holy Family Church, Mervue, followed by cremation service in Shannon Crematorium at 2.