Death Notices Sunday 8th April, 2018

Martin Coady

Ardvarna, Oughterard. Reposing at Walsh’s Funeral Home, Oughterard this evening from 5. Removal at 6.30 to Oughterard Church. Mass for Martin Coady tomorrow Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Kilcummin Cemetery, Oughterard.

Louise Bourke

Glenbawn, Ballybane. Reposing at Mervue Funeral Home this evening from 5. Private removal at 7 to her parents home. Mass for Louise Bourke tomorrow Monday at 11 in Mervue Cemetery. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Bohermore. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Irish Lupus Support Group.

Veronica Lee nee Torsney

Upper Newcastle. Reposing at Conneely’s Funeral Home, Flood Street this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to Galway Cathedral. Mass for Veronica Lee tomorrow Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Killanin Cemetery.

John A. Joyce

Bunowen, Ballyconneely. Reposing at the Pastoral Centre, Ballyconneely this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to Church of the Holy Family. Mass for John A. Joyce tomorrow Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Ballyconneely.

Mary-Anne better known as Nancy Dolan

Kylemore Abbey, Loughrea. Private removal today to the Church of the Assumption Abbey for mass for Nancy Dolan at 1. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to St. Brendan’s Community Nursing Unit Coorheen Suite, Loughrea.

William better known as Bill Burke

Cashel, Glenamaddy. Removal today to St. Patricks Church, Glenamaddy for mass for William Burke at 2. Funeral afterwards to Boyounagh Cemetery.

Rita Keady

Park, Spiddal. Mass for Rita Keady today at 11 in Cill Einda Church, Spiddal. Funeral afterwards to Coilleach Cemetery, Spiddal. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Galway Alzheimer’s Society or Galway Contact.