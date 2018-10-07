15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Feel Good Factor

The Feel Good Factor

Death Notices Sunday 7th October, 2018

By Reception
October 7, 2018

Time posted: 9:06 am

Thomas also known as Thomás Mullins

15 Glenmore, College Road.  Reposing at St. Anne’s Funeral Home, Barnadearg, tomorrow Monday from 6.  Removal at 8 to St. Mary’s Church, Killererin.  Mass for Thomás Mullins on Tuesday at 12.  Funeral afterwards to Creevaghbaun Cemetery.

Michael King Senior

Newtown, Abbeyknockmoy, Tuam.  Reposing at Mannion’s Funeral Home, Abbeyknockmoy this evening from 6.  Removal at 8 to St. Bernard’s Church, Abbeyknockmoy.  Mass for Michael King Senior tomorrow Monday at 12.  Funeral afterwards to Abbeyknockmoy Cemetery.

John Fuery

Rahealy, Ardrahan.  Reposing at Monahan’s Funeral Home, Labane, Ardrahan today from 4.30 until 7.  Arriving at St Teresa’s Church, Labane for mass for John Fuery tomorrow Monday at 12.  Funeral afterwards to Labane Cemetery.

John Conneely

Dalysfort Road, Salthill.  Reposing at the O’Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Avenue today from 3.  Removal at 5 to Christ the King Church, Salthill.  Mass for John Conneely tomorrow Monday at 11.  Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery.

Jimmy Casserly

Chestnut Close, Renmore.  Reposing at Áras Naofa within the grounds of St. Oliver Plunkett Church, Renmore today from 4.  Removal at 6 to the church.  Mass for Jimmy Casserly tomorrow Monday at 12.  Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery Bohermore.  Family flowers only, by request.  Donations, if desired, to Cancer Care West.

print
Death Notices
More time granted to complete Headford housing development
All this week on The Keith Finnegan Show, Keith is giving you the chance to win a fantastic €500 voucher thanks to Craughwell Furniture.
October 6, 2018
Death Notices Saturday 6th October, 2018
October 5, 2018
Death Notices Friday 5th October, 2018
October 4, 2018
Deathnotices Thursday 4th Oct, 2018