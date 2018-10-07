Death Notices Sunday 7th October, 2018

Thomas also known as Thomás Mullins

15 Glenmore, College Road. Reposing at St. Anne’s Funeral Home, Barnadearg, tomorrow Monday from 6. Removal at 8 to St. Mary’s Church, Killererin. Mass for Thomás Mullins on Tuesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Creevaghbaun Cemetery.

Michael King Senior

Newtown, Abbeyknockmoy, Tuam. Reposing at Mannion’s Funeral Home, Abbeyknockmoy this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to St. Bernard’s Church, Abbeyknockmoy. Mass for Michael King Senior tomorrow Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Abbeyknockmoy Cemetery.

John Fuery

Rahealy, Ardrahan. Reposing at Monahan’s Funeral Home, Labane, Ardrahan today from 4.30 until 7. Arriving at St Teresa’s Church, Labane for mass for John Fuery tomorrow Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Labane Cemetery.

John Conneely

Dalysfort Road, Salthill. Reposing at the O’Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Avenue today from 3. Removal at 5 to Christ the King Church, Salthill. Mass for John Conneely tomorrow Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery.

Jimmy Casserly

Chestnut Close, Renmore. Reposing at Áras Naofa within the grounds of St. Oliver Plunkett Church, Renmore today from 4. Removal at 6 to the church. Mass for Jimmy Casserly tomorrow Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery Bohermore. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Cancer Care West.