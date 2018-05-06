Death Notices Sunday 6th May, 2018

Mary Farrissey nee Wright

McDonagh Avenue, Mervue and formerly of Castle Park, Ballybane. Reposing at her home this evening from 5 until 7. Removal to the Church of the Holy Family, Mervue, tomorrow Monday to arrive for mass for Mary Farrissey at 10. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery Bohermore. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Willie Melia

Ballydavid, Athenry. Reposing at Gardeners Funeral Home, Athenry, this evening from 6 until 8. Removal tomorrow Monday to Church of the Assumption, Athenry, for mass for Willie Melia at 12.30. Funeral afterwards to Templemoyle Cemetery. House private Monday morning, by request. Donations, if desired, to Oncology Day Unit, Portiuncula Hospital, Ballinasloe or Galway Hospice.

Noel Loftus

Ballygaddy Road, Tuam. Reposing at his home this evening from 5 until 8. Removal tomorrow Monday to Cathedral of the Assumption, Tuam for mass for Noel Loftus at 11. Funeral afterwards to Tuam Cemetery.