Death Notices Sunday 5th August, 2018

Gobnait Conneely

Funeral mass for Gobnait Conneely is at 12 noon tomorrow Monday 6th August in Mervue.

Annie Conlon nee McDermott

Ballinlass, Mountbellew. In her 92nd year. Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Newbridge, Ballinasloe this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to St. Mary’s Church, Mountbellew. Mass for Annie Conlon tomorrow Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Mountbellew.

Mary Hession nee Rabbitt

Rathfee, Turloughmore. Reposing at Our Lady’s Chapel, Lackagh this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to Church of Our Lady of Knock, Lackagh. Mass for Mary Hession tomorrow Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Lackagh Old Cemetery. House private and family flowers only by request. Donations, if desired, to Palliative Care.

Willie Donohue

Breanloughaun, Brierhill. Reposing at The Holy Family Funeral Home, Mervue this evening from 5.30. Removal at 7.30 to Saint Columba’s Church, Castlegar. Mass for Willie Donohue tomorrow Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Lisheen Cemetery, Ballybrit. Family flowers only, by request.

Bridget Mulryan

Church View, Tuam. In her 103rd year. Reposing at Grogans Funeral Home, Tuam tomorrow Monday from 6. Removal at 8 to Cathedral of the Assumption, Tuam. Mass for Bridget Mulryan on Tuesday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Tuam Cemetery.

Beartla Curran

Rossaveal, Ballinahown, Connemara. Reposing at Naughtons Funeral Home, Inverin this evening from 5 until 7. Mass for Beartla Curran in Tully Church, Ballinahown tomorrow Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Maoghraos Cemetery, Ballinahown. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Corrib Ward UHG.