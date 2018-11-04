Death Notices Sunday 4th November, 2018

Michael Irwin

Wellpark Grove and formerly of Eyre Street. Reposing at the family funeral home, Bothar Irwin tomorrow Monday from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Patrick’s Church, Forster Street. Mass for Michael Irwin on Tuesday at 11. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery Bohermore. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Bartholomew also known as Bertie Buckley

Garracloone, Craughwell. Reposing at Cawley’s Funeral Home, Craughwell tomorrow Monday from 5. Removal at 7.30 to St. Colman’s Church, Craughwell. Mass for Bertie Buckley on Tuesday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Ballymore Cemetery. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Croí.

Bridget Corbett nee Brady

Deereen, Clifden and formerly of Ballyjamesduff, Co. Cavan. Reposing at her daughter’s residence, Connemara Country Lodge, Westport Road this evening from 5.30. Removal at 8.30 to St. Joseph’s Church, Clifden. Mass for Bridget Corbett tomorrow Monday at 10. Funeral afterwards to Streamstown Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Croí.

Gemma Colgan

18 Rockland’s Avenue, Ballybane. Reposing at her home today from 3 until 5. Removal tomorrow Monday to the Holy Family Church, Mervue, to arrive for mass for Gemma Colgan at 11. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery Bohermore.

Mary Howard Lawlor

Clochog, Oranmore and formerly of Mullagh, Co. Clare. Reposing at Tearmann Mhuire on the grounds of Church of the Immaculate Conception, Oranmore this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to adjoining church. Mass for Mary Howard Lawlor tomorrow Monday at 1. Funeral afterwards to Renville Cemetery.

Joseph also known as Josie Moran

Kinculla, Loughrea. Funeral cortege will arrive to St. Brendan’s Cathedral today for mass for Josie Moran at 2:30. Funeral afterwards to Garrybreeda local cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Croí.

Stephen J. also known as Joss Roche

The Lodge, Bishop Street, Tuam. Reposing at Grogan’s Funeral Home, Tuam this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to Cathedral of the Assumption, Tuam. Mass for Joss Roche tomorrow Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Tuam Cemetery. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.