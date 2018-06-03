Death Notices Sunday 3rd June, 2018

Josephine Collins nee Hanley

4 Park Road, Athenry. Reposing at Quinn’s Funeral Home, Athenry, this evening from 6.30. Removal at 8.30 to Church of the Assumption, Athenry. Mass for Josephine Collins tomorrow Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Athenry. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Carmel Egan nee McGowan

Kylebroughlan, Moycullen and formerly of Aughness, Ballycroy, Co. Mayo. Reposing at Aiseirí, Church Road, Moycullen tomorrow Monday from 5. Removal at 7 to Church of the Immaculate Conception, Moycullen. Mass for Carmel Egan on Tuesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to the adjoining cemetery.

Maureen Nestor nee McWalter

Lagaturrin, Bal, Co. Mayo. Reposing at Bal Funeral Home this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Cronan’s Church, Bal. Mass for Maureen Nestor tomorrow Monday at 2. Funeral afterwards to Bal Cemetery.

Maureen Donelan nee Finn

Dublin and Galway. Mass for Maureen Donelan today at 11:30 in St. Patrick’s Church, Bullaun. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to NCBI.