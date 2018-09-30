Death Notices Sunday 30th September, 2018

Lauren McLoughlin

Lissavalley Jackson, Tuam. Reposing at Grogan’s Funeral Home, Tuam tomorrow Monday from 6 until 8. Removal on Tuesday to Cathedral of the Assumption, Tuam, for mass for Lauren McLoughlin at 12, followed by cremation to Shannon Crematorium. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Pieta House.

Christina also known as Chrissie Cunningham nee Smyth

Cross, New Inn, Ballinasloe. In her 97th year. Reposing at Áras Mhuire within the ground of St. Killian’s Church, New Inn tomorrow Monday from 5.30. Removal at 8 to adjacent church. Mass for Chrissie Cunningham on Tuesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Grange Cemetery.

Evelyn Maher nee Kenny

Palmerstown, Oranmore. Reposing at her home this evening from 5 until 8. Mass for Evelyn Maher tomorrow Monday at 1 in Church of the Assumption Athenry, followed by cremation in Shannon Crematorium. House private Monday morning and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Patient Comfort Fund, Unit 6, Merlin Park Hospital.

Vincent Fadden

Castleview, Headford and formerly of Louisbourgh, Co. Mayo. Removal today to St. Mary’s Church, Headford for mass for Vincent Fadden at 11:30. Funeral afterwards to Shannon Crematorium. No flowers, by request. Donations, if desired, to COPD.

Kathleen also known as Kaw Bleahen nee Glynn

Barnavilla, Derrymullen, Ballinasloe. Arriving at St. Teresa’s Church, Killure today for mass for Kaw Bleahen at 1. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery. House private, by request.

Gabrielle Lawless nee Glynn

Ballagh, Menlough, Ballinasloe. Mass for Gabrielle Lawless today at 1 in St. Mary’s Church, Menlough. Funeral afterwards to Menlough Cemetery. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.