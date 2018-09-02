Death Notices Sunday 2nd September, 2018

Eleanor also known as Ellie Agnew

Cregmore, Ardrahan. In her 100th year. Funeral arriving at St. Teresa’s Church, Labane, Ardrahan at approximately 11.30 for mass for Ellie Agnew tomorrow Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Labane Cemetery.

Bridget also known as Bea Kearns

Esker via Banagher. In her 94th year. Reposing at her home this evening from 5 until 8.30. Removal tomorrow Monday to Church of Our Lady of Clonfert to arrive for mass for Bea Kearns at 12. Funeral afterwards to Clonfert Cemetery.

May Jennings nee Gannon

Knockroe and formerly of Dunblaney, Dunmore. Reposing at Glynn’s Funeral Home, Dunmore this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to her residence. Mass for May Jennings tomorrow Monday at 12 in Church of Our Lady and St Nicholas, Dunmore. Funeral afterwards to Dunmore Cemetery. House private on Monday and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Tuam Cancer Care and Palliative Home Care Team.

Katherine McGee

Renville, Oranmore; Boyle, Co. Roscommon and formerly of Marians Fashions, Galway and Boyle. Reposing at the family home, The Crescent, Boyle today from 2 until 7. Removal tomorrow Monday to St. Joseph’s Church, Boyle for mass for Katherine McGee at 12. Funeral afterwards to Assylinn Cemetery.