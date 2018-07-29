Death Notices Sunday 29th July, 2018  

Annie Ward

Lios Na Rún, Ballybane. Arriving at Saint Brigid’s Church, Ballybane tomorrow, Monday at 3. Mass for Annie Ward on Tuesday at 11. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Bohermore.

Maureen Sherry nee Corban

Clostoken, Loughrea. Reposing in Kilboy’s Funeral Home, Loughrea this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to Church of The Holy Family, Clostoken. Mass for Maureen Sherry tomorrow, Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Clostoken Cemetery.

John also known as Jack McDonagh

Cloughanover, Headford. Reposing at his residence this evening from 5 until 7. Removal tomorrow, Monday to St Mary’s Church, Headford for mass for John McDonagh at 12. Funeral afterwards to Cloughanover Cemetery.

Margaret also known as Peggy Fallon nee Geary

Pearse Avenue, Mervue and formerly of Fr. Griffin Road, Claddagh. Reposing at the Holy Family Funeral Parlour, Mervue today from 4. Removal at 6 to the church. Mass for Margaret Fallon tomorrow, Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Bohermore. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to R.N.L.I. Galway.

Jackie O’ Hara nee Wallace

Bushypark and formerly of Barna and Moycullen; Aghabullogue, Cork and Castlerea, Co. Roscommon. Reposing at the Cillín within the church of Mary Immaculate Queen, Barna today from 4:30. Removal at 6 to the church. Mass for Jackie O’Hara tomorrow, Monday at 12:30. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Bohermore. Family flowers only, by request.

Patrick also known as Pako Dempsey

Meelick, Eyrecourt, Ballinasloe. Reposing in St. Francis’ Church, Meelick this evening from 5 until 8. Mass for Pako Dempsey tomorrow, Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery.

Mary Norris nee Morrissey

Killimor, Ballinasloe and formerly of Middle Quarter, Newcastle, Co. Tipperary. Reposing at St. Joseph’s Centre, Killimor this evening from 5 until 7. Mass for Mary Norris tomorrow, Monday at 1 in St. Joseph’s Church, Killimor. Funeral afterwards to Old Cemetery, Killimor.