Death Notices Sunday 29th April, 2018

Patricia Doran nee Connolly

Highfield Park. Reposing at the O’Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Avenue this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to St Joseph’s Church, Presentation Road. Mass for Patricia Doran tomorrow Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Tom Flaherty

Monivea and formerly of Riverside. Reposing at the Sacred Heart Room adjacent to the Sacred Heart Church, Ryehill, Monivea, this evening from 5 until 7. Mass for Tom Flaherty tomorrow Monday at 12 in Sacred Heart Church, Ryehill, Monivea. Funeral afterwards to Monivea Cemetery. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Seamus McWilliams

Loughnane Terrace, Mervue. Reposing at The Holy Family Funeral Home, Mervue, today from 4.30 until 6.30. Mass for Seamus McWilliams tomorrow Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery Bohermore. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Mary also known as May Kelly nee O’Hara

Chapel Street, Eyrecourt, Ballinasloe. Reposing at Kiltormer Nursing Home this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to Eyrecourt Church. Mass for May Kelly tomorrow Monday at 11.30. Funeral afterwards to Doon Cemetery.

Dennis Noonan

Rockhill, Woodford. Mass for Dennis Noonan today at 1 in St. John the Baptist Church, Woodford. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery.

Brendan Farrell

Springfield Court, Castlebar and formerly of Lawrencetown, Ballinasloe. Removal today, to arrive at Church of the Holy Rosary, Castlebar at 11:30 for mass for Brendan Farrell at 12. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Castlebar. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Friends of the Sacred Heart Hospital, Castlebar.