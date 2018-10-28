Death Notices Sunday 28th October, 2018

Sister Michael Connaughton

Sisters of Mercy, Mount Pleasant, Ballinasloe. Reposing at Grenham’s Funeral Home, today from 4. Removal at 7 to St. Michael’s Church, Ballinasloe. Mass for Sister Michael Connaughton tomorrow Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to the Convent Cemetery, Loughrea.

Teresa Meehan

Cahergal, Tuam. In her 92nd year. Reposing at Burn’s Funeral Home, Tuam, this evening from 5.30. Removal at 7 to St. Mary’s Church, Killererin. Mass for Teresa Meehan tomorrow Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Killererin.

Anthony also known as Tony O’Connor

Oaklands, Salthill. Reposing at the O’Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Avenue, today from 3. Removal at 5 to Christ the King Church, Salthill. Mass for Tony O’Connor tomorrow Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.